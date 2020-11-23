Armenian President held meeting with public representatives

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the representatives of public, including political scientists, analysts, journalists, cultural figures, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the current situation in the country, the challenges – economic, domestic political, moral-psychological, coronavirus, as well as the possibilities of overcoming them. They highlighted the importance of maintaining stability in the country. They mainly exchanged views on the presence of fake news and fake users in social networks, highlighting the impermissibility of public polarization.

The public representatives addressed many questions to the President, expressed their views and approaches on the current situation and the ways of overcoming it.

