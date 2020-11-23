Several volunteers to get Sputnik V vaccine in Armenia
11:28, 23 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Several volunteers in Armenia will receive the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 , healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told ARMENPRESS.
The Sputnik V samples were brought to Armenia by the Russian health minister during a governmental visit on November 21.
“We’ve received very few, these are just samples. Several volunteers will be vaccinated,” Nikoghosyan said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version