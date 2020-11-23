Several volunteers to get Sputnik V vaccine in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Several volunteers in Armenia will receive the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 , healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

The Sputnik V samples were brought to Armenia by the Russian health minister during a governmental visit on November 21.

“We’ve received very few, these are just samples. Several volunteers will be vaccinated,” Nikoghosyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan