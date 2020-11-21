Lavrov presents details from discussions of bilateral agenda issues held with Armenian side

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Russian and Armenian governments discussed issues relating to conducting joint measures after the coronavirus-related restrictions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Yerevan, presenting details from the visit.

“We have also talked about the ongoing bilateral activities, including the holding of the 20th session of the inter-governmental commission on trade-economic cooperation, the Armenian-Russian inter-regional conference and other events after the end of the coronavirus-related restrictions, and also in the parliamentary and separate agencies directions”, FM Lavrov said.

The Russian governmental delegation led by FM Lavrov arrived in Armenia on November 21.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan