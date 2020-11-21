Armenian, Russian emergency situations ministers discuss cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of emergency situations Andranik Piloyan met today with Russian minister for civil defense, emergencies and elimination of consequences of natural disasters Evgeniy Zinichev in Yerevan.

At the meeting the Armenian and Russian ministers discussed the new realities in the post-war situation and the opportunities of overcoming the consequences of war.

The Armenian minister highlighted the readiness of the Russian partners for effective mutual cooperation and expressed confidence that everything will be done to prevent the humanitarian disaster and return the civilian population to a normal life after the war.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan