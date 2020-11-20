Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-11-20

YEREVAN, 20 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 November, USD exchange rate up by 2.40 drams to 503.22 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.25 drams to 596.72 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.60 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.39 drams to 667.97 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 158.60 drams to 30049.87 drams. Silver price down by 3.54 drams to 387.97 drams. Platinum price up by 185.55 drams to 15272.88 drams.