Russian governmental delegation to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. A Russian governmental delegation will visit Armenia, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS without elaborating.

According to unconfirmed media reports the delegation will be comprised of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk, Minister of Economy Alexander Novak and Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko. The visit will take place on November 21, according to the report.

