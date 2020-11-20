Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

5th Army Corps chief Major-General Andranik Piloyan appointed Minister of Emergency Situations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The famed commander of the 5th Army Corps, Major-General Andranik Piloyan, the recipient of the National Hero of Armenia title, has been appointed as Minister of Emergency Situations.

President Sarkissian decreed the appointment at the recommendation of Prime Minister Pashinyan.

