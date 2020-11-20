5th Army Corps chief Major-General Andranik Piloyan appointed Minister of Emergency Situations
14:38, 20 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The famed commander of the 5th Army Corps, Major-General Andranik Piloyan, the recipient of the National Hero of Armenia title, has been appointed as Minister of Emergency Situations.
President Sarkissian decreed the appointment at the recommendation of Prime Minister Pashinyan.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
