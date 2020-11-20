Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Pashinyan names new Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed his adviser Mesrop Arakelyan as the new Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, replacing Zaruhi Batoyan.

President Armen Sarkissian formalized the appointment with a decree on Friday afternoon.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





