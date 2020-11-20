Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Pashinyan appoints his chief advisor as new Defense Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed his chief advisor Vagharshak Harutyunyan to be the new Defense Minister of Armenia.

President Armen Sarkissian formalized the appointment Friday afternoon.

This is the second time Harutyunyan is taking office of Defense Minister, with his first tenure being from 1999 to 2000.

He was serving as Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister since August 2020.

