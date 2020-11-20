Ambassador-at-Large Karen Mirzoyan fired
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has fired Ambassador-at-Large Karen Mirzoyan, the government’s press service reported.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
