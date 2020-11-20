1667 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. 1667 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Armenian health authorities announced. They said that 30 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 1900. However, this number doesn’t include the deaths of 488 other people (10 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

The number of recoveries reached 90754 (2 366 in the last 24 hours).

As of 11:00, November 20, the number of active cases stood at 30504.

4459 tests were conducted over the 24 hour period.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 123646.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan