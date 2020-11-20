Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Ukraine International Airlines to resume flights to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has announced that it is resuming flights to Armenia starting December 4, citing a stable situation in the region.

UIA will fly to Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport twice a week.

