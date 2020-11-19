Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan dead at 64

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of Parliament, former President of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union Manvel Grigoryan has passed away, his lawyer Arsen Mkrtchyan told ARMENPRESS.

He was 64 years old.

Grigoryan was arrested by the National Security Service in 2018 and was facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives and embezzlement of state funds. He was numerously hospitalized amid deteriorating health during the protracted trial.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan