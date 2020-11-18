Artsakh identifies 81 more KIA troops

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the names of 81 KIAs who were identified in the ongoing search and retrieval operations of bodies. So far the Artsakh authorities have released the names of 1586 killed servicemen. The health authorities had said that as of November 14 the coroner’s office had analyzed 2317 bodies of killed servicemen, which include bodies that are yet to be identified. This number is expected to rise because authorities in Artsakh are still searching and retrieving bodies from the battlefields.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan