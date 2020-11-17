Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia submits resignation letter
20:51, 17 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Feliks Tsolakyan has submitted a resignation letter, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Anna Baghdasaryan confirmed the information speaking with ARMENPRESS.
''Feliks Tsolakyan has submitted a resignation letter'', Baghdasaryan said.
Tsolakyan had assumed the post of the Minister in October, 2018.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version