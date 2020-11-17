Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia submits resignation letter

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Feliks Tsolakyan has submitted a resignation letter, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Anna Baghdasaryan confirmed the information speaking with ARMENPRESS.

''Feliks Tsolakyan has submitted a resignation letter'', Baghdasaryan said.

Tsolakyan had assumed the post of the Minister in October, 2018.





