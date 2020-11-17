Russian, American and French diplomats to discuss situation over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Russian, U.S., and French diplomats will discuss the situation over Nagorno Karabakh on November 18 in Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told Ria Novosti, confirming the information spread by the media.

She added that Ambassador at large Igor Popov will participate in the meeting from the Russian side.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that a meeting with diplomats on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be held in Moscow on November 18.