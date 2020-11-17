COVID-19: Armenia reports 984 new cases, 2478 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. 984 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 118,870, the ministry of healthcare said today.

2478 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 78,343.

2530 tests were conducted in the past one day.

23 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1811.

The number of active cases is 38,253.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 463 (9 new such cases).

