Spanish MPs adopt motion on suspending arms sales to Azerbaijan, providing relief aid to Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Congress of Deputies of Spain adopted lawmaker Jon Iñarritu’s motion on sending humanitarian aid to Nagorno Karabakh and suspending arms sales to Azerbaijan, the Armenian Embassy in Spain reported.

Iñarritu personally visited Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) during the September 27-November 10 war.

