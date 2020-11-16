Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss cooperation agenda with Russia following ceasefire
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the sides discussed the cooperation agenda between the two countries following the November 10 ceasefire and urgent issues.
