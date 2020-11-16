Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss cooperation agenda with Russia following ceasefire

Pashinyan, Mishustin discuss cooperation agenda with Russia following ceasefire

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister,  the sides discussed the cooperation agenda between the two countries following the November 10 ceasefire and urgent issues.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration