Russian, French Presidents highlight solution of urgent humanitarian issues in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the situation over Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports, the press service of the Kremlin said.

‘’Considering that Russia and France are OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, the sides discussed the developments over Nagorno Karabakh. Vladimir Putin informed about the active mediation efforts of Russia, that allowed to stop bloodshed and avoid more casualties, as well as about the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the contact line and Lachin corridor’’, reads the statement.

The statement notes that the declaration signed on November 9 by the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders is being fulfilled and the situation in the region has stabilized.

The Russian and French Presidents highlighted the solution of urgent humanitarian issues, including the return of refugees to the places of their permanent residence, ensuring conditions for the normal life of the population, maintenance of Christian churches and cathedrals. In this context, the Russian President informed about the establishment of the Russian Center for Humanitarian Response.