Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan hospitalized in critical condition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Former First Lady of Armenia Rita Sargsyan, the spouse of 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan, is hospitalized at the Nairi Medical Center in Yerevan.

The hospital’s director Anatoly Gnuni told ARMENPRESS that Sargsyan is in critical condition.

“Her health condition is critical, she is under intensive care, I am not authorized to release other details,” Gnuni said.

According to unconfirmed media reports Rita Sargsyan is hospitalized for COVID-19 complications.

