Pashinyan sees need for continuation of activity of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sees need for continuation of the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“This is one of the key issues of the agenda. We are in contact with the President of France on this topic, we also discuss that situation and possibility with the Russian President. In my view, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship’s activity should continue”, the PM said during a Q&A session in the Parliament.

He said the activity of the Co-Chairmanship format should continue in order for all issues to be solved properly.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan