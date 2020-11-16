Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

Chairman of Military Industry Committee of Armenia dismissed

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Artak Davtyan has been relieved from the position of Chairman of the Military Industry Committee of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





