Artsakh Defense Army to retain its status

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh will continue having the same status it has after the signing of the armistice, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said at an online news conference.

“The Defense Army of Artsakh will continue having the same status it has,” he said. “And when I speak about the 20-35 thousand soldiers, a huge part of these troops are Defense Army soldiers. this means that the Defense Army of Artsakh exists and will continue to exist. The Defense Army must develop, get stronger, and also be the guarantor of Artsakh’s sovereignty,” Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan