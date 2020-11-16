Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

‘Ensuring stability, there is no other issue on my agenda today’ – Armenia PM on resignation demand

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the issue of his resignation is not on his agenda.

“My agenda includes ensuring stability and security within the public. There is no other issue on my agenda today”, the PM said during an online press conference, commenting on the question relating to the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces who demand his resignation.

Since November 11 opposition political forces are holding rallies in Yerevan demanding the PM’s resignation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





