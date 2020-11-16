There are several hundred missing soldiers on Armenian side – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. During an online press conference today Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the number of soldiers missing in action during the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh is known, however, the PM didn’t mention a concrete number.

“Yes, the number is known, I will not announce a concrete number now, but we have the number. Unfortunately, the talk is about several hundred missing soldiers. And we hope we will not come to the same conclusion in all cases. We hope we will find some of them alive. For instance, yesterday I was informed that a wounded soldier, who was previously considered missing, has been found”, he said.

As for the timeframes of exchange of prisoners of war, the PM said the exchange will take place after the exchange of bodies of those killed. “This issue is being discussed a lot and is very important, there are also proposals to declare a day of mourning. I think it will be right to make that decision after the completion of finding the bodies, and we will have an opportunity to pay a tribute also within the decisions made at the state level”, Pashinyan stated.

He considers important to ensure the social guarantees envisaged for the families of fallen and disabled soldiers. “The government is taking measures and has confidence that all that will be done properly. Of course, I consider highly important the communication with the families of fallen soldiers. Of course, this communication should exist and should be continuous between the government and the families of those killed. I also attach importance to the communication with our disabled soldiers because the organization of their future life is one of the most important tasks, and here the government must play a key role. Soldier must see that the state stands by him and does everything possible. It’s clear that the solution of healthcare problems is even not a matter of discussion. There is nothing to discuss here. There are also some social guarantees by the legislation, and again here there is nothing to discuss. But it’s also important for the government to assist our disabled soldiers who have a problem of professional training for organizing their future life, and this must become one of the key directions of our activity”, Nikol Pashinyan stated.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan