‘Artsakh is Armenia’: Armenians in New York protest outside Turkish consulate

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenians in New York held a protest outside the consulate of Turkey against the recent Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh.

The protesters were holding the Armenian and Artsakh flags and were stating: “Artsakh is Armenia”, “Turks are deniers, Azerbaijanis are liars”, “Shame on Turkey, shame on Erdogan”, “Shushi is Armenian, Getashen is Armenian”, “Turkey finances genocide”, “No more genocide”, “Recognize Artsakh”.

They were also holding posters “Peace to Artsakh”, “Armenians demand justice”, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan