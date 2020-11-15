“Brazen lie” – Armenia defense ministry spokesperson denies reports on arms sale

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan called the reports spread on the internet about arms sale as a “brazen lie”.

The spokesperson said such reports aims at discrediting the defense ministry.

“It’s a brazen lie and manipulation aimed at discrediting the defense ministry. The circulating documents based on which the thesis is being formed, are mostly fake. Any investigative journalist can send inquires to both the respective structures of Armenia and the indicated states and be convinced that everything is a fabrication. Official clarification will be provided soon”, she said.

Information is being spread on the internet according to which Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan has been involved in arms sale deals with other officials.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan