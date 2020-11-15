Armenia’s cultural, art and academic circles address message to Russian, US and French Presidents

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s cultural, art and science figures have addressed a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President-elect Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

The message states that in the current situation in Artsakh and nearby territories caused by the recent military operations, especially when some of the territories of the Republic of Artsakh are under Azerbaijani control, the representatives of culture, art and science of Armenia are expressing their deep belief that numerous Armenian historical-cultural monuments of Artsakh are under serious danger.

“During these 45 days of war the Azerbaijani armed forces have deliberately targeted the Armenian historical-cultural monuments. Shushi’s Ghazanchechots Cathedral has been deliberately bombarded with UAVs, a unique church representing a great value for the Armenian people. The archaeological site in the town of Tigranakert has also been bombarded. Meanwhile, the Armenian side has not only preserved, but also renovated the Islamic people’s historical-cultural monuments both through state, individual and public efforts. At the same time, the concern is also linked with the crimes committed by Azerbaijan in the past against the Armenian cultural heritage”, the message says.

The message states that for decades Azerbaijan has committed a cultural genocide in a coordinated manner, destroying Armenian cultural sites which have been under its control.

Perhaps, the vivid demonstration of cultural genocide was the destruction of tens of thousands of cross-stones and tombstones in the mediaeval Armenian cemetery in Old Julfa located in Nakhijevan, which were razed to the ground by Azerbaijan in 1998-2006. A total of 89 medieval churches, 5840 cross-stones and 22 historical tombstones have been destroyed in Nakhijevan. There are numerous factual evidence on this crime, including photos and videos. In its resolution adopted in October 2008 the 16th General Assembly of ICOMOS expressed its deep concern over the vandalism on the Armenian cultural heritage, expressing regret that “this heritage, which had its unique place in the world heritage treasuries on time, today cannot be transferred to the future generations anymore”.

“It’s a fact that for years Azerbaijan’s academic circles are trying to delete the identity of Armenian monuments with all possible frauds, sometimes attributing the author’s belonging to other people. By not losing time, the Azerbaijani leadership, immediately after signing the ceasefire deal, started its policy of misappropriation and falsification of the Armenian history, which once again proves that the Armenian cultural monuments are facing a real danger. We apply to you with a deep confidence that you with your reputation and efforts, will support so that Azerbaijan will assume responsibility to preserve the Armenian monuments without any damage, in accordance with the principles set in the international conventions”, the message said, adding: “It’s an extreme necessity for the respective international structures, in cooperation with the state agencies of Armenia and Azerbaijan, to carry out a recording of the current situation of the historical-cultural monuments and ensure further monitoring, with the publication of results. We expect Azerbaijan to ensure with a full responsibility security and all necessary measures so that the citizens of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as Armenians living abroad can freely visit Armenian historical sites which appeared in the Azerbaijani territory and which are undeniable and inseparable part of the global cultural heritage”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan