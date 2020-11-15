Runoff presidential election kicks off in Moldova

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The runoff presidential election kicked off in Moldova on November 15, reports TASS.

The voting began at 07:00 local time.

Some 2,004 polling stations opened in the republic and another 139 ballot stations in 26 countries.

More than 2,600 observers were accredited by Moldova’s Central Election Commission, including from the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the European Union, as well as Russia, the United States and other countries.

On November 1, Moldova held the first round of presidential elections. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Igor Dodon won 32.6% of votes (439,000) and leader of the pro-European opposition Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu won 36.1% (487,000).