Dadivank under protection of Russian peacekeepers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Dadivank is already under the protection of the Russian peacekeepers and it’s not under any danger, ARMENPRESS reports Father Vahram Melikyan, head of the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Currently there are some clergymen in the Cathedral who will continue to worship at the sanctuary and perform the ordinances regularly’’, he wrote.