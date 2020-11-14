Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 November

Dadivank under protection of Russian peacekeepers

Dadivank under protection of Russian peacekeepers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Dadivank is already under the protection of the Russian peacekeepers and it’s not under any danger, ARMENPRESS reports Father Vahram Melikyan, head of the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Currently there are some clergymen in the Cathedral who will continue to worship at the sanctuary and perform the ordinances regularly’’, he wrote.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration