Ceasefire agreement fully implemented in NK – Commander of peacekeeping forces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The ceasefire agreement in Nagorno Karabakh is fully observed, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, commander of the peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh Rustam Muradov said. ''The important thing is that military operations are stopped, we hear no shootings today, the situation gradually stabilizes'', Muradov said.

Ria Novosti also released a footage, where Muradov says, ''I want to say that I am a citizen of the Russian Federation, a servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces. I am a general, officer and for me the laws of the Russian Federation, particularly the tasks of the Commander-in-Chief, Defense Minister and my superiors are necessary for execution. As an officer, I have no nationality, I implement my tasks''.