Pashinyan highlights social guarantees for families of fallen troops

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation focusing on ensuring the social guarantees for the families of troops who were killed or wounded in action during the Karabakh war.

“One of the important directions of our upcoming activity must be the issue of social guarantees for the families of fallen servicemen and the servicemen who suffered disabilities during the war. We’ve gathered today to discuss the situation around the Insurance Foundation of Servicemen, to see the situation and what needs to be done in order to ensure its full operations. We must also discuss what additional tools we have in order to be able to make issues relating to this foundation’s activities more stable and comprehensive,” the PM said.

Then, the officials briefed the PM on the one-time and monthly compensation mechanisms and the upcoming actions for expanding the resources of the foundation.

In turn, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s Director Haykak Arshamyan presented information on the funds raised by their organization for Artsakh and the directions and purposes of its use.

The meeting also touched upon the social assistance programs for citizens of Artsakh.

“The Prime Minister issued concrete instructions to the officials in charge to implement the works maximally organized, targeted and purposeful,” the PMO said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan