Baroness Caroline Cox visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Member of the UK’s House of Lords Baroness Caroline Cox visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on November 12 to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Baroness Caroline Cox toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute’s Memory Ally and watered the fir-tree which she had planted during an earlier visit, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan