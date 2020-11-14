Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 November

Baroness Caroline Cox visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

Baroness Caroline Cox visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Member of the UK’s House of Lords Baroness Caroline Cox visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on November 12 to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Baroness Caroline Cox toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute’s Memory Ally and watered the fir-tree which she had planted during an earlier visit, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute said. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration