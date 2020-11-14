Armenian FM, United Nations chief discuss Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone conversation with UN Secretary General António Guterres on November 13 to discuss Nagorno Karabakh, the foreign ministry said.

Mnatsakanyan and Guterres discussed the developments that took place after the signing of the armistice.

The Armenian FM underscored “the necessity of holding discussions over all issues related to the NK peace process exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.”

The UN chief reiterated support to the OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship format.

“Zohrab Mnatsakanyan comprehensively presented the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh that is created as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, and the steps taken by the governments of Artsakh and Armenia in the direction of addressing it,” the foreign ministry said in a news release. The Armenian FM and Guterres also spoke about the involvement of the UN and other relevant bodies in responding to the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

Mnatsakanyan emphasized the necessity of preserving and restoring the rights of the displaced Armenians of Artsakh and the UN’s important role in this process as part of the international mandate entrusted in them.

Both sides underscored the need for preserving the Armenian historic-cultural heritage in Artsakh that is endangered as a result of Azeri occupation.

