Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 November

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan dead at 85

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan dead at 85

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prominent Russian-Armenian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has died at the age of 85, his representative told RIA Novosti. 

The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Dzhigarkhanyan’s filmography includes a record of 300 appearances in films.

In March 1996, Dzhigarkhanyan founded his own theater named "D, which is currently named Moscow Drama Theater headed by Armen Dzhigarkhanyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration