Armen Dzhigarkhanyan dead at 85

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prominent Russian-Armenian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has died at the age of 85, his representative told RIA Novosti.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Dzhigarkhanyan’s filmography includes a record of 300 appearances in films.

In March 1996, Dzhigarkhanyan founded his own theater named "D, which is currently named Moscow Drama Theater headed by Armen Dzhigarkhanyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan