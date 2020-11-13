Putin hopes word ''conflict'' will not be used for describing situation in NK
18:49, 13 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped that the word ''conflict'' will not be used for describing the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Putin said in a discussion dedicated to the solution of humanitarian issues in Nagorno Karabakh.
''I hope we will not use that word – ''Nagorno Karabakh conflict''. I hope we will soon start discussing other issues (humanitarian-edit.)'', Putin said.
Putin announced that extra assistance will be necessary for the civilian population of Nagorno Karabakh.
He added that hostilities are totally over in Nagorno Karabakh.
