Russian President instructs Lavrov to inform international organizations about situation in NK

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed that he has instructed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to inform OSCE and other international partners about the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informs.

The Russian President emphasized the importance of returning civilian population to normal life. According to him, the November 9 joint declaration allowed to stop bloodshed and to stabilize the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

Putin emphasized that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh is complicated, civilian infrastructures and cultural objects have been destroyed.

The Russian President also said that he has asked the Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief Yevgeny Zinichev to report on the possibility of providing additional assistance to the people of Nagorno Karabakh.