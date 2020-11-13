8 aircrafts of Russian Air Force took off to transfer peacekeepers to Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On November 13, eight Il-76 aircrafts of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield to transfer units of the 15th peacekeeping brigade to participate in the peacekeeping operation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The aircrafts deliver more than 10 heavy-duty off-road vehicles and logistical support, as well as over 100 military personnel to the airfield in Armenia.

The coordination of actions for the implementation of peacekeeping tasks and monitoring of the situation in the NK conflict zone are carried out on a 24-hour basis by the National Center for State Defense Control of the Russian Federation.

The ministry also reported that in order to carry out peacekeeping tasks, prevent possible incidents and ensure the safety of Russian military personnel, continuous interaction with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia has been organized. Communication by direct channels has been established.