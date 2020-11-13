Artsakh authorities begin accelerated restoration of infrastructures, says minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh authorities are actively working to eliminate the consequences of the war, particularly focusing on the restoration of infrastructures, Artsakh Minister of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs Mikayel Virabyan said at a news conference.

Virabyan, who is in charge of coordinating the rapid response center of Artsakh in Armenia, said that all residents who were evacuated from Artsakh to Armenia have been accommodated in different places, such as hotels, guest homes, apartments and elsewhere.

He said the government will cover the utility expenses of hotels that have temporarily accommodated the residents of Artsakh.

The authorities of Artsakh had earlier called on the residents to return home.

“Soon we will all be convinced that the Republic of Artsakh will become a pleasant place to live. We will do everything in this direction. The housing issues will be solved as a priority,” he said.

Virabyan said the issues of infrastructures, such as gas, water and power supply, will be restored in Stepanakert City and nearby areas within 15-20 days.

Stepanakert City and other towns and cities were heavily bombed by the Azerbaijani forces during the 1 months and two weeks of war.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan