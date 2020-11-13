System of A Down raise 600,000 USD in aid for Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. System of A Down have raised 600,000 USD in aid for Artsakh, Rolling Stone reports.

The group reunited earlier this month to record two new songs — their first in 15 years — to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis caused by the recent Azerbaijani war in Nagorno Karabakh.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your incredible support of our campaign for the people of Artsakh, and for helping us raise over $600,000 in donations to provide for those in dire need via the Armenia Fund. Because of you, we will be able to help displaced civilians, young and old, who are affected by the hideous war crimes inflicted upon Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey”, the group said in a statement.