Yerevan court overturns arrest of opposition leaders

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) leader Gagik Tsarukyan and a prominent member of the Republican Party, Eduard Sharmazanov, have been released from custody after being arrested during the November 11 anti-government protests in Yerevan.

Tsarukyan and Sharmazanov were freed after a Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction deemed their arrests unlawful, according to their lawyers.

Both were arrested on suspicion of organizing illegal rallies (Paragraph 1, Article 225.1 of the Criminal Code). Gatherings and public events are banned under the active martial law.

They were among the 10 opposition figures who were detained during the demonstration that was organized by 17 political parties protesting the terms of the Karabakh armistice.

Fatherland Party leader Artur Vanetsyan and ARF politician Ishkhan Saghatelyan were also released.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan