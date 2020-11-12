International recognition of Artsakh becoming an absolute priority – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The issue of the final settlement of the Karabakh conflict and the status of Artsakh is of fundamental importance, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while addressing the nation today.

“In this respect, our tasks do not change, and the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh is becoming an absolute priority”, he said, adding that “in fact, currently there are more weighty arguments for the international recognition of Artsakh”.

“As for Nagorno Karabakh or more precisely the part which is under the control of the Artsakh authorities, the Lachin corridor from Goris to Stepanakert will operate uninterruptedly with the deployment of the Russian peacekeepers, moreover also in the Shushi section. Russian peacekeepers will ensure the same security, and Stepanakert-Yerevan communication should be reliable. The peacekeepers will also ensure the security of borders of that section of Artsakh, therefore the residents of settlements within the peacekeeping area should return to their settlements as soon as possible, and the governments of Armenia and Artsakh will do everything to eliminate the destructions, create all necessary conditions for peaceful and normal life as quickly as possible”, the PM said.

