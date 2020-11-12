Canada continues to support Armenian people, says Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Canada continues supporting the Armenian people, at the same time expecting that Azerbaijan will respect and observe its commitments, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

“We have taken note of the establishment of a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh. We are working with our international partners to examine the terms and implications of this latest development. We expect the commitments made by Azerbaijan to be strictly respected and the hostilities to cease permanently without delay. As we mentioned before, Turkey must remain outside of the conflict,” the FM said.

The minister said he has been in regular contact with the Armenian Foreign Minister to see how Canada can continue to support the Armenian people during this most difficult time and with whom they share strong people to people ties and values.

“All parties must negotiate to achieve a permanent and peaceful settlement, beyond the ceasefire announced yesterday and through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs process”, the Canadian minister said.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan