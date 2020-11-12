Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Armenian President hosts Baroness Caroline Cox

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian thanked Mrs. Cox for standing by Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people at these difficult days.

The meeting touched upon the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh, the Karabakh conflict and the current situation in Artsakh.

