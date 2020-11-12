Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

President Sarkissian holds meeting with PM Pashinyan to “discuss the situation in the country”

President Sarkissian holds meeting with PM Pashinyan to “discuss the situation in the country”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the morning of November 12, Sarkissian’s Office said.

“The situation in the country was discussed,” the presidency said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration