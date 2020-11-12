Reports on Turkish drone breaching Yerevan airspace is fake news, says Armenian military

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The news reports purporting that a Turkish Bayraktar drone had breached into Yerevan airspace is fake news, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“The Armenian Defense Ministry has requested the National Security Service to reveal the source and generators of this fake news,” Stepanyan said. “The Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Armenia, jointly with the Russian Aerospace Forces, have covered the airspaces of Armenia and Artsakh, it is a no-fly zone, with the exception of military and scheduled civilian aviation.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan