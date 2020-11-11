CSTO welcomes Karabakh armistice

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) welcomes the adoption of the statement on ending the Nagorno Karabakh war, the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas said.

“We welcome all actions which lead to establishment of peace in the region and stopping bloodshed. The CSTO had numerously called upon the sides of the conflict to return to the ceasefire regime and settle the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful negotiations,” Zas said.

He also positively assessed the decision to deploy Russian peacekeepers to the conflict zone.

“We believe that the deployment of Russian peacekeepers is a significant deterring factor for the sides not to use force. We once again remind that a solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is possible only by political-diplomatic methods,” he said.

