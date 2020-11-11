Protesters demand emergency session of parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are heading to the parliament building.

The demonstrators demand lawmakers to convene an emergency session and sack Pashinyan.

“We demand parliament to convene an emergency session in the next few hours and quickly solve the prime minister’s dismissal,” said ARF Supreme Body Representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the organizers of the rally.

The rally is organized by 17 political parties demanding the resignation of Pashinyan over the conditions of the Karabakh armistice. Police detained 129 people during the rally because gatherings are banned under martial law. 41 of them have already been released.

