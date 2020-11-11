Protesters march to government headquarters

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Protesters at Freedom Square calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation are heading towards the government headquarters in downtown Yerevan.

ARF Supreme Body Representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan said they are also demanding parliament to convene an emergency session.

Meanwhile, dozens of demonstrators have been detained by police for violating the martial law’s ban on gatherings.

The anti-government rally was organized by 17 political parties over the conditions of the Karabakh armistice.

The parties who called for the rally include the Republican Party of Armenia, Prosperous Armenia Party, the ARF, Fatherland, National Security, Freedom, National Agenda, National Democratic Union, National Consent, Alliance Progressive Centrists, Democratic Alternative, Yerkir Tsirani, Solidarity, Democratic Liberal Union of Armenia, Christian-Democratic Union, One Armenia, and Constitutional Rights Union.

